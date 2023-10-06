Despite being on a protest tour of Europe, notorious vegan activist Tash Peterson pleaded not guilty on Friday to trespass charges after being accused of storming into chef John Mountain’s Connolly restaurant Fyre. She did not appear in Joondalup Magistrates Court to enter the plea but her lawyer Kathryn Kraus indicated Ms Peterson intended to fight the charges. Ms Peterson’s boyfriend and co-accused Jack Higgs, who was also not in court, entered the same plea. At the first hearing on August 7, the court was notified via email that Ms Peterson wanted the matter adjourned as she is in Europe until November. She has taken her controversial protests all the way to Norway, posting videos of her arguing with meat eaters while dressed in a bikini. A family member of Mr Higgs — 55-year-old Christine Cheryl Higgs, who was present at the August 7 hearing — reappeared at Joondalup on Friday accused of trespassing and remaining in the vicinity of the Connolly restaurant on June 30. She did not enter a plea. Ms Kraus, who was also acting for Ms Higgs, said she needed more time for negotiations. Magistrate Evan Shackleton said he hoped to “get everyone in the same room at the same time”. He set a joint trial hearing for December 15, which was expected to run for two days. Ms Peterson and Ms Higgs are being accused of orchestrating a disruptive protest at Mr Mountain’s Fyre Restaurant in June, where police allege Ms Peterson acted in a disorderly manner and refused to leave. Footage showed a group charging in, shouting and holding signs before Mr Mountain and other restaurant staff chased them out of the venue.