Animal rights activist Tash Peterson is set to fight three court battles this year after the vegan activist elected to challenge the latest claims against her. Appearing in Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday without her lawyer, the 30-year-old pleaded not guilty to allegations she was disorderly and damaged property when she allegedly poured blood on the front of a butcher shop in Belmont. The alleged incident took place at Tenderwest Meats which sits inside Belmont Forum just two days before Christmas. Ms Peterson is accused of pouring red liquid from a bottle on the glass display unit of the shop before she was evicted from the premises. Video footage of the alleged incident was uploaded to social media and shows Ms Peterson inside the shopping centre wearing a shirt with the slogan “END THIS HOLOCAUST” and featuring a picture of a caged pig and piglets. “These are the victims of your Christmas meal,” she then says in the video while pointing at her shirt before marching over to the shop with a bottle filled with a fake blood mixture. “Is your Christmas going to be a holocaust filled with the bodies of murder victims,” she then yells. A bearded man can then be seen approaching Ms Peterson and trying to march her off prompting her boyfriend Jack Higgs to yell: “Take your hands off her”. The bearded man then approached Mr Higgs and tried to restrain him. A butchershop employee is then filmed running out and restraining Mr Higgs, and is captured on the video saying: “we’re making a citizen’s arrest for vandalism.” A bystander who also filmed the incident asks the employees to “let him (Higgs) go” and tells the butcher’s employees that “you’re allowed to do activism”. During the hearing on Wednesday, Ms Peterson told Chief Magistrate Steven Heath that she was pleading not guilty to the two charges prompting him to ask if her lawyer would be available for July. Ms Peterson told the court her lawyer was not available during that month because she was already defending her in another court matter in Joondalup. That matter is over allegations she stormed into chef John Mountain’s Connolly restaurant Fyre in June 2023 brandishing placards with pro-vegan messages and loudly played vision of pigs being euthanised. But before she stands trial over that alleged incident, Ms Peterson is set to defend claims she defamed the owners of Bicton Vet Clinic in one of her video stunts. In the video, which was filmed on September 24, 2021, Ms Peterson can be seen questioning the vet’s staff about the “animal slavery” being advertised — referring to birds in cages stationed outside the door. Owners Kay and Andrew McIntosh claim they were brought into “hatred, contempt and ridicule” by Ms Peterson – as well as commenters on her social media page. Provisional trial dates for that matter have been set down in June. She will stand trial for the Belmont matter in September.