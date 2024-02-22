A Toodyay real estate business owner has gone on trial for allegedly breaching the Aboriginal Heritage Act with works on his private property, arguing he didn’t damage the site because he was simply repairing a structure that was already there. Tony Maddox is being represented by former Attorney-General Christian Porter at a two-day trial in the Perth Magistrates Court that began on Thursday, watched on by a large group of local supporters including his employees. Mr Maddox was charged by the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage last year, accused of damaging or altering a part of the Avon River — Boyagerring Brook — which runs through his rural residence north-east of Perth. The State argues that by hiring contractors to concrete a gravel bridge across the brook, he altered the waterway, pumping large quantities of bore water to create a large artificial lake. Prosecutor Lorraine Allen, representing the Department of Planning Land and Heritage and the Aboriginal Affairs Minister’s office, said Mr Maddox did not obtain registrar or ministerial consent to do so, as required under the 52-year-old Act. Avon River — a sacred site in Noongar mythology and home of the Waugal, or rainbow serpent — appeared on the State Government’s online register of Aboriginal heritage sites, she said. “It is available for anyone to check that site,” Ms Allen said in her opening address. “He didn’t have those permissions and he did undertake the works.” Mr Porter said the culvert crossing was already there when Mr Maddox bought the property in 2014, the works did not expand its footprint and in fact restored the flow of the brook to how it ran previously. “In this instance, the change was to repair a pre-approved man-made structure,” he said. “There will need to be a before and after analysis of evidence.” Mr Porter said his client’s defence would be argued on two other grounds: that there “could well be doubt” as to whether the registered Avon River site extended to tributaries; and that Mr Maddox was not expected to have reasonably known that the Act applied to the brook. A massive update of the Act was repealed last year, shortly after coming into force, following an outpouring of outrage from landowners, particularly farmers and pastoralists, who struggled to understand the complex and onerous new requirements. The trial continues.