Powerful 3D-printed firearms have been seized by WA Police who uncovered equipment allegedly used to manufacture deadly illegal weapons. Two men have been charged by drug and firearm squad detectives after an investigation that began in April. A search of a home on Louisa Circle, Morangup, north-east of Perth, resulted in police seizing several items they will allege were used to manufacture guns. Police seized parts of a 3D-printed firearm, three manufactured firearms, a 3D printer and electronic devices containing instructions on how to manufacture firearms. A 59-year-old man from Morangup faces five charges, including one count of aggravated possession of a firearm. He is also facing a charge of allegedly manufacturing a firearm and major firearm parts, and having a prohibited firearm accessory or ammunition without a licence. It will be alleged he “disposed” of a firearm to another person without either holding a licence. As part of the investigation, a 38-year-old man from Gosnells has been charged after he allegedly sold a 3D-printed firearm. The Morangup man is due to appear in Northam Magistrates Court on September 11 while the Gosnells man is set to appear in Midland Magistrates Court on October 20. Deputy Police Commissioner Kylie Whiteley said on Tuesday the crimes allegedly committed were “serious matters” as police try to keep track of the emergent technology. “It is an issue for us,” she said. “We need to make sure we are ahead of our game and, of course, it’s really important to ensure our officers are safe and that the community is safe. “The laws will hopefully keep up with those sorts of technologies that emerge.” She said the firearms seized had the potential to do “equally” as much harm as firearms purchased from a licensed dealer if they were to get into the wrong hands. “We certainly want to discourage any sort of activity around manufacturing firearms,” she said.