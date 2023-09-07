It can be revealed that the 25-year-old gunman on the run is a volunteer ambulance officer in the Wheatbelt town of Kellerberrin. Police are on the hunt for Lachlan Bowles after he allegedly shot one man at Moylan Grain Silos on Mather Road about 8.40 am on Thursday. Police have not confirmed the victim’s name or condition but one distressed local said that he had heard that a father of a young daughter had died and that two others had been shot. Documents obtained by The West Australian reveal that Mr Bowles had previously been commended for his service to the community as a St John WA volunteer ambulance officer for the town in 2022. It states that he offered medical services to the community as of March 2022. Mr Bowles won a community service award on Australia Day 2021 and members of the tight-knit community congratulated him for his service. One local said that up until the shooting, Mr Bowles was “such a good kid”. Mr Bowles’ father declined to comment on the situation when contacted by The West Australian.