The driver of a car that smashed through a barrier and off a bridge east of Perth remains on the run. St John paramedics, police and firefighters rushed to the scene of a mysterious crash in Northam around 6.10pm on Thursday night. A silver Toyota Camry sedan was found upside down at the riverbed below a bridge on Old York Road, near Foreman Street. Police say the car caused severe damage to a barrier. Dramatic images taken by locals showed the car upside down below the bridge on Friday morning. Despite searches of the vehicle and the surrounding area, the driver of the car has not been located. Wheatbelt Traffic Police are investigating the crash.