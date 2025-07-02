Officers are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a horror three-vehicle crash in the Wheatbelt. Police say a truck, white Toyota Hilux utility and a white Isuzu D-Max utility collided on Brookton-Corrigin Road, Aldersyde — 170km south-west of Perth — about 4.25pm on Tuesday. The Isuzu driver sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. The Hilux driver, a 19-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Royal Perth Hospital on the RAC Rescue Helicopter. The 37-year-old male truck driver was not injured. Major Crash investigators are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this crash to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at Crime Stoppers.