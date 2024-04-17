The RAC rescue helicopter has flown to a crash on a major highway after a driver crashed into a tree. A woman in her 70s was driving southbound on Great Southern Highway near the intersection of Ashwell Road in Boyerine about 1:20pm when she lost control and struck a large tree. Emergency services quickly attended the scene, including three St John ambulance crews, police, and volunteer fire and rescue firefighters. Firefighters worked to free the driver as she was trapped. It is suspected she has leg injuries, but her condition is not yet known at this stage. The RAC rescue helicopter was sent to the crash and is expected to arrive at Jandakot Airport at 4.45pm. St John will then transport the patient to Royal Perth Hospital.