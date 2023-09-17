Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route after a truck fire billowing out potentially dangerous smoke forced the closure of a highway in Perth’s east.

The truck carrying mining equipment and pesticides caught alight on Great Eastern Highway near the intersection of Old Northam Road in Wooroloo just before 6am.

Great Eastern Highway has been closed between Great Southen Highway and Linley Valley Road as fire crews work to douse the flames.

A HAZMAT warning was issued by the Department of Fire Emergency Services about 7am as smoke coming from the blaze may be dangerous.

People in the area are urged to remain inside and keep their doors and windows closed.

A DFES spokesperson said the cause of the fire remains unknown as WA police remain on site.

Camera Icon Traffic is heavy in the area and motorists have been advised to take an alternative route. Credit: Facebook / Facebook

Fire crews from Wundowie, Midland and Mundaring fire stations are at the scene.

Traffic is heavy in the area and motorists have been advised to take an alternative route.