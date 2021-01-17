More than 100 firefighters and emergency services workers are battling a blaze in Gingin after dry lightning caused multiple fires to start throughout the region.

A bushfire watch and act warning is in place for people bounded by Nabaroo Road, Millbank Road, Duringen Road, Brand Highway and Orange Springs Road in parts of Cowalla, Moore River National Park, Wanerie, Beermullah, Orange Springs and Red Gully.

The alert level for this fire has been downgraded as fire conditions have eased due to recent rain in the area. However, there is a possible threat to lives and homes as conditions continue to change.

WHAT TO DO:

If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

At all times close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.

If you are self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19:

You should leave and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live away from the area.

If you are unable to return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.

Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.

A number of roads have been closed including:

Orange Springs Road between Cowalla Road and Brand Highway

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting the Shire of Gingin.

WATCH AND ACT KWINANA AND SERPENTINE-JARRAHDALE

A bushfire watch and act is also in place for a fire in Kwinana that threatened lives and homes at the weekend.

Firefighters desperately attempted to save homes and businesses from the out of control blaze, but at least one was home lost.

Despite urgent efforts from water bombers, a fibro home on Thomas Street near Marri Park Drive was quickly engulfed without mercy.

It isn’t clear whether the home was occupied but it is confirmed nobody was inside as the flames took hold.

The watch and act alert is in place for people in an area bounded by Anketell Road, Kwinana Freeway, Mortimer Road, King Road and Thomas Road in parts of Anketell, Oakford, Oldbury and Casurina in the Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale and the City of Kwinana.

People need to remain alert as conditions could change.

For the latest information and updates please go to www.emergency.wa.gov.au.