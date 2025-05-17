A man and an elderly woman have been rescued from the water after their boat capsized in the Wheatbelt region.

Water Police turned out to reports of a “overdue vessel” in the Jurien Bay area about 12.50pm on Saturday.

Shortly afterwards, officers were notified that a flare had been seen and the Police Air Wing, RAC Rescue helicopter and Jurien Bay Marine Rescue turned out to the incident.

Several members of the public with their own vessels also responded to the unfolding emergency.

A capsized dinghy was spotted near Escape Island a short time later, with two people located in the water.

A police spokesperson confirmed both people “who were on board the vessel are accounted for”.

“A 72-year-old female is being airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment of suspected broken bones,” they said. “And a 52-year-old male received minor injuries and is being conveyed to Jurien Bay Health Centre.”

RPH on Sunday confirmed the 72-year-old was in hospital in a stable condition.

Footage of the rescue shows the man and woman winched from the water and to the safety of the Police helicopter, while the small upturned vessel can be seen washed up on shore.

It is believed the boat flipped after hitting a large wave.

Water Police thanked members of the community who assisted with the emergency response.