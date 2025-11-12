Firefighters have contained the blaze tearing through parts of WA’s Wheatbelt on Wednesday afternoon.

A possible threat to lives and homes remains for people along Goldfields Road between Quairading Road and Rabbit Proof Fence South Road in parts of Cunderdin, South Tammin and Youndegin.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has downgraded the warning to a watch and act alert.

“The alert level for this fire has been downgraded as the fire has been contained but not controlled,” the alert read.

“There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is burning in the area and conditions are changing.

There is no longer a threat to the lives and homes of people in an area bound by Cunderdin Quairading Road, Eight Mile Gate Road, Harris Road and Kitto Rodgers Road inCunderdin, South Tammin and Youndegin.

Firefighters are actively fighting the fire and motorists are being asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully.