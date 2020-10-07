Search
Boy, 17, dies in Kookynie crash after car leaves road and strikes tree

Rourke Walsh
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a fatal crash in WA’s remote Goldfields.

Police say the teenager was driving a red Daihatsu Charade on Mount Celia Road in Kookynie about 140km north-east of Kalgoorlie between 10am and 6pm on Tuesday when he lost control and veered off the road before hitting a tree.

The teenager died as a result of injuries received in the crash.

Major Crash investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw the crash or the Daihatsu Charade travelling in the area.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online.

Dash camera vision can be uploaded here.

