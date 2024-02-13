It might have been too hot for horses in the Great Southern on Saturday but that did not stop hundreds of people from descending on Jingalup for a big day out at the Wandecla Races. The announcement that horse racing would not take place on February 10 at the annual Kojonup picnic races due to the forecast of extreme heat did little to dampen spirits and the competition on two legs kept the thrills coming. There were undie runs, events for kids and about 20 women gathered on the track about 2pm for a chance to win earrings or a bottle of bubbly in the champagne and pearl cork drop. The crowd of more than 500 people built steadily throughout the afternoon, and a fun and colourful day was had in true Wandecla style. There was also live music throughout the day, starting off with Georgie Sadler and followed by Tre Amici before The Numbats closed out the party in style.