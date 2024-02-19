The WA Liberals are set to lock in their Murray-Wellington candidate after one nomination was received during preselections. Murray shire president David Bolt was the only person to put their hand up to run for the position at next year’s poll, setting up a showdown between the leader of the Pinjarra-centred council and Labor MLA Robyn Clarke. The party’s preselection process for the seat closed on Wednesday, which was also the cut-off date for nominations to run in the State’s Upper House. Speaking after he first put his name forward in January, Mr Bolt said he was only standing because he believed he could “win and add real value”. “The Labor Party has had control of both the Lower and Upper House and I think the mood is changing in the community and people are now thinking that that is not in the best interests of the State,” he said. Mr Bolt said he wanted to be part of a Liberal team that was focused on regional issues, including health, which he said had been “left behind” by the Cook Government. “I want to raise awareness for rural and regional communities and ensure they have a voice,” he said. “I have learnt from my roles in local government and business and believe I can contribute on a State level.” Ms Clarke responded to Mr Bolt’s preselection nomination earlier this month, stating she was proud to represent the communities in the region. “That’s what I’m focused on — delivering for our community,” she said. “As the local member, I’ve continually advocated for and secured funding for many local projects that have made a real difference for our community, including the Ravenswood Community Centre, the Waroona Town Centre revitalisation and the fantastic new performing arts centre and sports hall at Pinjarra Senior High School. “I’m getting on with the job and, as part of the Cook Labor Government, we’re delivering cost-of-living relief right across WA, including here in Murray-Wellington.” Ms Clarke’s 2021 election opponent Michelle Boylan has put her hand up for a position in the Legislative Council, with the Shire of Harvey councillor nominating to likely join South West MLC Steve Thomas in the Upper House. A total of seven people have nominated across the region, with City of Bunbury councillors Gabi Ghasseb and Michelle Steck some of the others putting their hands up.