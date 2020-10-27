Search
Freight train derailment on Kalgoorlie to Perth line causes Prospector delay

Headshot of Tom Zaunmayr
Tom ZaunmayrKalgoorlie Miner
Tom Zaunmayr
Kalgoorlie Train Station on Forrest St.
Camera IconKalgoorlie Train Station on Forrest St. Credit: Kelsey Reid

A freight train derailment on the Kalgoorlie to Perth route has forced the cancellation of the prospector train service.

The Kalgoorlie Miner understands a freight train derailed this morning but specific details are yet to emerge.

TransWA is understood to be organising a replacement bus service and it is not yet known how long the line will be out of service for.

Prospector passengers are currently being called to inform them of the circumstances.

More to come...

