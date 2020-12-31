Residents of Ravensthorpe and Hopetoun are being warned to prepare as bushfires burn near both south coast towns.

The Department of Emergency Services this afternoon issued bushfire advices for Hopetoun and the western part of Ravensthorpe.

A fire first reported at 2.30pm is out of control, unpredictable and moving in a north-westerly direction, away from the town centre.

The advice is current for people bounded by South Coast Highway to the south, Newdegate-Ravensthorpe Road to the east, Aerodrome Road to the north and Long Creek Road and Koornong Road to the east.

There is no threat to lives or homes and roads have not been closed, however motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A second fire first reported just before 3pm is burning between Ravensthorpe and Hopetoun, and as of 5pm is at advice level.

The is in place for people in an area bounded by Hopetoun-Ravensthorpe Road, Laurina Road, Moir Road and Desmond Road.

There is no threat to lives or homes and roads have not been closed.

It is out of control, unpredictable and moving in a north-westerly direction.

Aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews.