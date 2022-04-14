WA’s incredible run of Lotto luck shows no sign of slowing down, with a winner from a tiny town east of Perth our latest millionaire.

The Wheatbelt region has been struck by another huge win - just five days after Warricks Newsagency in Northam sold a winning ticket worth $1,799,494.87.

This time the $1 million-winning ticket in Wednesday Lotto was sold at Crisps Corner Store and Newsagency in Kondinin.

“This is our first division one win ever, so it’s great news for Kondinin,” owner Bradley Crisp said.

“The lucky player has been into the store already, and they’re very excited, it’s great to be able to be a part of this life-changing experience.”

The ticket, was the only division one winner across the nation in Wednesday’s Lotto draw.

Lotterywest spokesperson Lisa Williams said this was the fifth million-dollar win for WA in the past 10 days.

“We’ve seen a WA player take home the division one prize in every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday Lotto game for the past 10 days, it’s an incredible run,” she said.

“We’re now at 22 Division One wins for 2022, so let’s hope this strong run continues to tonight’s $4 million Powerball jackpot.”

Last night also saw 12,973 WA winners take home prizes across the other divisions including two division two wins of over $9000 sold at Edinburgh Road Newsagency in Forrestfield and online.

WA’s lucky streak didn’t end there with a CBD player also scooping a $100,000 Top Prize on a Scratch ‘n’ Win ticket purchased from Shamrock Newsagency on Barrack Street.