The race to replace Vince Catania in North West Central is officially a contest, with the Liberal Party confirming Gascoyne pastoralist Will Baston is their candidate in the by-election.

WA Liberal leader David Honey will make the announcement in Carnarvon on Wednesday.

Mr Baston, the nephew of ex-Barnett Government minister Ken Baston, joins Nationals candidate and Carnarvon publican Merome Beard as the only confirmed contenders.

Labor has yet to decide if they will run a candidate but it is understood they could sit this one out, as they already hold a massive majority and by-elections are not usually favourable to sitting governments.

However, Labor only fell 259 votes short of winning North West Central in the 2021 election.

Mr Baston, from Jimba Jimba station on the Gascoyne River, said North West Central and its people were special to him as his family had lived and worked in the area for six generations.

The 36-year-old is also a qualified and experienced urban and regional planner, and has been a consultant on conservation and economic development outcomes for Outback WA.

“I’m passionate about the outback, and that is why I’ve put my hand up to represent you in the State Parliament as your representative,” Mr Baston said.

“I’m standing for local decisions to be made by local people. And I’m standing to bring a strong regional voice to Parliament, which at present is too dominated by Perth-Labor.

“I have seen how Labor has cut the North West’s representation in parliament. Labor has turned its back on North West Central and is leaving our region behind.”

Mr Baston said spiralling cost-of-living pressures were hurting locals in areas such as North West Central who had no choice but to travel long distances to access basic essential services, such as the situation facing expectant mothers in Carnarvon.

“Local mothers should be able to have their baby in Carnarvon rather than having to go to Geraldton or Perth,” he said.

“With your support, I will fight for increased regional health services, more local community engagement to stop youth crime, and to reduce the cost of living and end the housing shortage across the region.”

Dr Honey said Mr Baston was an “enthusiastic and hardworking local candidate who will speak up and advocate for the people of North West Central.”

“The WA Liberals have a long history of contesting elections in the North West and we want to give our supporters the opportunity to vote for Will Baston at this by-election,” he said.

Dr Honey said the by-election was an opportunity for locals to send a message to the Labor Government.

“We have seen regional representation striped away by the McGowan Government through electoral changes,” he said.

“We are working hard with our Nationals Alliance partners to hold Labor to account for their failure to represent the needs of residents of North West Central.”

A date has yet to be set for the by-election after Mr Catania announced his shock resignation last month.

If the Liberals are successful, they would hold three Lower House seats — the same number as the Nationals, fuelling speculation they would try to wrestle back the title of WA’s official opposition.