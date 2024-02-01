The second instalment of the Ignite Wicky Wickepin Festival and Car Rally is set to bring smiles and cheer to the Wheatbelt South later this month with a day of fun for the whole community. In February 2022, the inaugural festival took place just weeks after the devastating Wickepin-Narrogin bushfire, bringing people from around the region and beyond together to celebrate the town’s resilience and vitality. “It was a really good opportunity for the community to come together to take stock for a bit and celebrate that we’re in a pretty unique place here in WA,” Ignite Wicky committee member Libby Heffernen said. “We’re passionate community members, it’s put Wickepin on the map and it brings us all together.” With wool bale rolling, a photography competition and a car rally to kick things off in the morning, there’ll be something for everyone at the February 24 gala. “We like to think the rally will get people from out of town involved as well,” Ms Heffernan said. “It goes for about two and a half hours and it takes you on the back roads to historical sites around the shire, it gets back into town just as everything is kicking off.” Ms Heffernan encouraged people to get dressed up for the casual rally and have a bit of fun. “People really got into the spirit of it last time,” she said. “We were blown away.” People are also invited to take part in My Favourite Wheels, a showcase of wheeled vehicles accompanied by the stories that make them special. “It can be anything, it can even be an old wheelbarrow,” Ms Heffernen said. “We’ve found two old poison carts that have been done up and we’ve got the old Wickepin postman’s bike. “There are also some strange contraptions that were created by Wickepin rural youth back in the 70s — one of them is coming out of the shed so there’ll be some weird and wacky kinds of things as well as some beautifully restored classic cars.” Live music, inflatables and a tractor tug challenge will help keep festivalgoers entertained throughout the day and the RAC Rescue Experience simulator is not to be missed. Up to five photographs can be entered in the photographic competition. Photos must be taken in the Shire of Wickepin and judging will take place on the day of the event. Entries must be submitted on USB drives to Wickepin CRC or via ignitewicky@gmail.com before February 16. Details on rally registration and My Favourite Wheels entry can be found on the Wickepin Festival Facebook page.