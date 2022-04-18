Pin-up boards coated in old news paper clippings, binders filled with historical accounts and memorabilia that hold the history of a time passed have filled the Yarloop Community Resource Centre to shine the spotlight on a 100-year war memorial milestone.

In commemoration of ANZAC Day and to celebrate its centennial birthday Yarloop CRC, in collaboration with Harvey’s 10th Light Horse Troop, have set up an exhibit that tells the story of the town’s historical war memorial.

Camera Icon Secretary of the 10th Light Horse Harvey Troop Brian Bevans at the exhibition. Credit: Kasper Johansen / Harvey Waroona Reporter

Dusting off piles of old books and putting into use his vast collection of war memorabilia secretary of the 10th Light Horse Harvey Troop Brian Bevans said he hopes the display will give people the opportunity to commemorate those who died and is open to anyone who is interested.

“The display is to give people some background and understanding of what ANZAC day is all about, there’s stories from soldiers in the Harvey area, the history of the slouch hat and all sorts of general history,” he said.

“Part of the objective of the 10th Light Horse Troops, right around Australia, is to collect history and memorabilia of the 10th Light Horse Troop, but I include everything else because there is that much history in Harvey it’s not funny.”

“I encourage people to come along, have a look at the history of the area and enjoy old photos and memorabilia celebrating the anniversary of the war memorial.”

Camera Icon Horses and Riders in front of the Yarloop War Memorial. Credit: Supplied / Harvey History Online

The town’s memorial holds a rich history and was erected after Signor Petro Porcelli — a well-known West Australian sculptor at the time — won the “Battalion Queen” competition in November 1921 which saw an entry of around 30 designs.

Uniquely recognising not only those who were killed but everyone in the district who went to WWI, a 20ft granite obelisk houses four brass plaques positioned atop statues of lions carved from South Australian stone and was described in a September 1925 Sunday Times article as ”striking”.

“Yarloop can boast of a beautiful soldiers’ memorial which, by its exquisite carving and impressive mounting, has few equals in the State,” the article read.

Camera Icon The Yarloop War Memorial as it stands today. Credit: Supplied / Harvey-Waroona Reporter

At a cost of around 700 pounds, at the time to construct the memorial was unveiled on April 25, 1922 by Lieutenant Colonel Manning and held its first service that same day which included the distribution of Victory Medals.

A site of commemoration, celebration and remembrance for 100 years the memorial will on Tuesday play host to yet another Anzac Day service.