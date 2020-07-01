A new $13.4 million Department of Fire and Emergency Services management centre and fire truck building facility earmarked for Collie are set to create local jobs and bolster the region’s manufacturing industry into the future.

Premier Mark McGowan on Sunday announced the location within the Collie Light Industrial Area, where he met with and thanked local firefighters and emergency services volunteers for their service.

He said the “state of the art” facilities — which would be delivered through the $60 million Collie Industry Attraction and Development Fund — would create almost 30 jobs, create more economic activity in the region and ensure the town had a long-term future.

Collie’s generated power for Western Australia for around 100 years or more, so that’s been an important contribution to industrial development, to life throughout our State. Collie has done a lot for the State over the years and we want to make sure we give something back.

“…Concentrating emergency services facilities in Collie has a pivotal role to play in forging a strong economy and sustainable future for the town."

Camera Icon Collie-Preston firefighter Alex Price and Collie Volunteer Fire and Rescue Captain Shane Hickson at the site for the new manufacturing facility. Credit: Shannon Verhagen / Shannon Verhagen

The DFES centre will include a driver training school, which Mr McGowan said would provide “vital support and training” to not only Collie and South West career and volunteer firefighters, but firefighters across the State.

It will also include a maintenance workshop, which during emergencies such as bushfires could be used as a level three Incident Control Centre which Emergency Services Minister Francis Logan said would “bring agencies together while providing the necessary intelligence, support and logistics that firefighters need”.

This announcement will mean Collie will become probably one of the most important emergency services hubs in Western Australia.

And across the road will be Frontline Fire & Rescue Equipment’s 1700sq m fire truck and firefighting appliance manufacturing facility, the construction of which is anticipated to begin in the next few weeks.