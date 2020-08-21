Road claims another victim

A notorious stretch of road in Waterloo has claimed another life just days after Main Roads said a speed reduction on South Western Highway was “not warranted”.

Police say a cattle truck rolled after colliding with a smaller truck near Martin Pelusey Road in Picton East at 3:30pm yesterday afternoon.

It is understood the driver of the flatbed truck has died and the cattle truck driver received minor injuries.

The Kenworth was carrying 92 cattle on board at the time, some managed to escape and were lose in the area and others were trapped on board while firefighters attempted to free them from the wreckage.

Calls from residents to lower the speed limit emerged following the death of an 80-year-old woman who was killed turning onto the highway on her way home, just eight weeks ago.

Residents say more lives will be lost on the stretch of road if the State government does not act now to lower the speed limit.

The Community Action Group that has been petitioning to drop the speed limit is meeting today.