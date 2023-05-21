Search
The Kimberley Echo

Camera IconDavid and Karen Menzel, and Frauke and Robert Boshammer, all of Kununurra. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman

Social pictures: Kununurra’s Kimberley Moon Experience returns for the first time in three years

The Kimberley Echo
Premium

Twinkling fairy lights set the scene for a black-tie music, food and wine spectacular that is the Aviair HeliSpirit Kimberley Moon Experience, the pinnacle of the Boab Metals Ord Valley Muster in Kununurra.

Tears and cheers erupted as Ord Valley Events chair Sophie Cooke welcomed nearly 3000 to the Moon, which marked the start of the first Muster in three years after two of COVID-19-related interruptions.

Birds of Tokyo, Toni Childs and King Stingray rocked the Kimberley Moon Experience, which kicked off tourism season in the East Kimberley.

After the traditional and moving Mirima Dancers, the award-winning King Stingray opened the concert with their rocking sound self-described as “Yolngu surf rock” that had the crowd jumping.

This year it was WA Governor Chris Dawson and his wife Darrylin that turned heads as they moved through the hundreds of guests in the Kimberley Fine Diamonds Corporate Circle, with WA Attorney General John Quigley also attracting attention in a white pants and white sneakers combination.

Also amongst the crowd was Durack MP Melissa Price, Regional Development Minister Don Punch and former Nationals leader Brendon Grylls.

Emmy winner and three-time Grammy-nominated artist Toni Childs unequivocally demonstrated her star power belting out classic and new music while moving through the crowd.

Her powerful voice stirred emotions as her lyrics told a story, singing classic and new songs.

Birds of Tokyo came out to the roar of the crowd as frontman Ian Kenny took time to thank the audience.

The crowd lapped it up, singing along, jumping and dancing to hit after hit including Plans, Good Lord and Lanterns.

The dates have already been set for next year’s Ord Valley Muster, which will be held from May 17 to 25.

