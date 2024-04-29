The death of a 17-year-old boy on a farm in WA’s Wheatbelt has marked the fourth workplace fatality in the State this month and 12 in the past financial year. The teen, who was a New Zealand expat, died on Saturday morning when he was struck by a loader in a fertiliser shed on a Burakin property, about 200km northeast of Perth. WorkSafe has launched the probe into the death, with investigators travelling to the mixed sheep and broadacre-cropping family business along Hospital Road on Saturday. The West Australian understands the teen had been working with another 17-year-old boy at the time. A triple-0 call was made about 10.15am but the teen was declared deceased when St John paramedics arrived at the scene. His family abroad were informed of his sudden passing across the weekend. WA Police will prepare a report for the coroner. On April 3, two men died in WA workplace incidents – both involving mobile machinery. Italian national Federico Parazzoli, 28, was struck by a forklift carrying a heavy concrete block at precast concrete manufacturer Dallcon’s Dalwallinu site. And Perth man Frayza Ryan, 32, was crushed while in the basket of an aerial work platform at an O’Connor construction site managed by firm Sarich Building. On April 23, Eli Kelly, 21, died at Gold Fields’ St Ives mine near Kambalda in WA’s Goldfields after he suffered a crush injury. UnionsWA secretary Owen Whittle labelled the latest death as a tragedy and urged the agricultural sector not to be complacent. “This is now the fourth work fatality over the past few weeks — all four involving young workers and all involving plant and machinery. Three involve remote or regional locations,” Mr Whittle said. “Tragically all these incidents are things we have seen happen far too many times before. “The agricultural sector accounts for three percent of all working hours across WA, yet it accounted for twenty-five percent of all work fatalities across the last decade. “While remoteness, time pressures during harvests and supply chain pressures are a constant in the industry, something must be done to change culture and keep workers safe, and it must happen now.” Speaking at a Workers Memorial Day Service in Perth on Monday, WA’s Industrial Relations Minister Simone McGurk described the passing of the 17-year-old as “an absolute tragedy”. “It’s unforgivable that in the 21st century this is still occurring. I know we have a way to go,” she said. “To have a 17-year-old New Zealand worker and come out and work on a farm and not go home is just an absolute tragedy. “It’s terrible and shows this sort of work that we have to do. “Some of that work is in legislation, some of that work isn’t regulation — we are very committed to making sure that we have the strongest laws.” WA Pastoralists and Graziers President Tony Seabrook expressed his condolences for all who knew and worked with the teen. He said the death was “devastating” for everyone involved and labelled it every farmer’s “worst nightmare”. “Every one of us fears that nightmare,” Mr Seabrook said. “It’s getting harder and harder to find experienced workers. “But whether it’s your son or a backpacker, I think our awareness as an industry of work, health and safety in the past five years has tripled. “It used to be ‘get on with it and get it done’ but we’re now having discussions before any job and training.” He said while seeding – which is when the crops are planted - can be a busy time on farms he urged people not to be complacent. “People are in a hurry, they’re tired. Farmers today are working way beyond the levels they should be. If you can’t get experienced labour, you’re having to do it all yourself,” he said. “There are such varying jobs in our workplace. It can be hard to have structure in our business because it’s so variable.” Acting WorkSafe Commissioner Sally North said the Wheatbelt death served as a warning for all workplaces to review their machinery safety protocols. “We can’t say a lot about this specific incident while it’s under investigation,” she told ABC on Monday. “We have had a number of matters this year that relate to mobile plant or equipment. “It’s really important that people have a think about what is it in my workplace that could actually cause a death if something went wrong. Equipment of this type, mobile equipment, has got to be on that list.” She urged employers to review their training for operators but also people workers performing tasks in proximity to that equipment. If you or someone you know is in need of support you can contact MATES in Construction WA via the 24 hour helpline on 1300 642 111. Lifeline 13 11 14