WA businessman Colin Bettles is flying home to Australia this weekend after suffering serious head injuries in San Francisco during a work trip. The Grain Producers Australia chief executive and former journalist was found with injuries to his head and eye socket on July 4 while on a business trip to the US. He was rushed to the San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Centre where he was placed in an induced coma for five days. Mr Bettles was released from hospital last week and is planning on flying home within days. “I am slowly on the mend,” he told The West on Thursday. “I am just taking (medical) advice every day. I am going to be staying in close contact with my medical team. My health is first at the moment. “Every day is going to be about doing the basics and getting my energy levels back.” Mr Bettles has booked a flight to Sydney where he lives, leaving the US on Sunday night. “I can’t wait to get home,” he said, adding the staff at the San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Centre had been amazing. “The hospital staff were fantastic. I am very grateful for their professionalism and the medical support they provided me. “I was under constant care. “I’m also extremely grateful for the amazing support shown by so many family members and friends and so many colleagues in the Australian grains industry, and those in Canberra.” Mr Bettles’ friends, family and colleagues have said that they believed — based on the initial information they were given by police — that the CEO was bashed and mugged while walking back to his hotel late at night. But in a statement issued to The West Australian, the San Francisco Police Department said they had no evidence to suggest he was the victim of a crime. “San Francisco Police officers have worked diligently on the case to find Bettles and to investigate how he was injured, including seeking witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage,” the statement said. “SFPD reviewed surveillance video from the scene and found no indication that Bettles was assaulted or the victim of a crime. He was in possession of his property at the hospital.” In an interview with The West while he was still in hospital, Mr Bettles said that the last thing he remembered was going out for a “nice meal”. “I don’t have a very good memory of anything,” he said. “I absolutely don’t remember the incident ... all I have on my phone is a picture of a nice pepperoni pizza (from beforehand), in that sort of area.”