A WA farmer and deputy shire president who died saving his beloved family farm from a bushfire has been remembered as a “huge community man”. Mark Mudie was operating a front-end loader in a desperate attempt to establish a firebreak in West River, near Ravensthorpe, when it became engulfed in flames on Monday afternoon. Mr Mudie, the deputy president of the Shire of Ravensthorpe, could not be saved and died at the scene In a statement provided to The West Australian, Mr Mudie’s son Nathan said his father was a respected member of the Ravensthorpe community who would be dearly missed. “Dad was a huge community man, loved the agricultural sector and a massive family man who will be well missed by everyone,” he said. Police said an investigation into Mr Mudie’s death would be conducted by WA Police, who will prepare a report for the coroner. Mr Mudie, a Ravensthorpe local, worked on his family farm with his wife, Elaine, and son Nathan, where they farmed across 7000ha of arable land. In 2019, Mr Mudie told The West it was a dream come true to work with his son. “It is just great to have him here, he does the spraying, checks the paddocks, does sheep work and maintenance,” he said at the time. Mr Mudie was elected the Shire’s Deputy President in October 2023 with his term set to end in 2027. He was a member of the council’s audit committee, bushfire advisory committee, community stakeholder consultative committee and CEO performance review. He was also part of the Great Southern Road group, North Ravensthorpe community group and WALGA Great Southern Country Zone committee. The Shire of Ravensthorpe said it was “devastated by the death of a local man at the West River fire yesterday afternoon”. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and also all emergency services still working on the fire,” the statement said. “WA Police are now investigating. “The Shire of Ravensthorpe will not be commenting further at this stage.” Premier Roger Cook and and Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas paused hostilities during Question Time to offer their condolences. “I’d like to extend my condolences on behalf of everybody on this side of the house,” Mr Zempilas said. “Our sincere and profound condolences to a man who died trying to assist not only his family but also his community. “It reminds us all of the perils of living in Western Australia at this time of the year, in particular.” Mr Cook described the incident as “fundamentally tragic”. “I thank the member for the question and also join the whole Parliament in acknowledging Mr Mark Mudie and the loss for his family as a result of the fires in Ravensthorpe,” he said. “These fires, wherever they occur … they devastate communities, but when that’s combined with a loss of life, they become fundamentally traumatic, and all our hearts go out to the community and to their family.” Emergency Services Minister Paul Papalia said the death was a “terrible tragedy”, and said it highlighted the dangers of bushfires. “Overnight, we’ve had very sad confirmation that a man in his 60s has lost his life to a bushfire in the vicinity of Ravensthorpe,” he said. “Bushfires are incredibly dangerous, and this confirms the terrible danger that we confront and our firefighters, volunteers and community members face at this time of the year. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the gentleman who’s died.” Roe MP Peter Rundle expressed his condolences to the farmer’s family and friends. “It’s a very tragic occurrence, and my thoughts and our party’s thoughts go out to those families and friends, and we certainly wish everyone in the community of Ravensthorpe, West River and the like, all the best in containing that fire as well,” he said. He said the death was another hit to the town, referencing the recent closure of two local nickel and lithium mines. “Ravensthorpe has undergone some tough times recently, and with the closure of a couple of the mines as well, and also the store and the community store, which will be reopened in the not too distant future,” he said. “I think this just flows on, and it’s it’s a tough time for that community, as I said, my sympathies go out to that community, but especially to family and friends.” Speaking at the Albany Police Station on Tuesday morning, Detective Inspector Rhonda Alexander said several people were working on the property when the fire sparked. She said Mr Mudie was in the process of creating a fire break “as any farmer would do” when he was killed. “There were a lot of people out there on headers, and then when the fire started, the gentleman who passed away sadly was on a front-end loader and, unfortunately, that became engulfed in flames, and he was unable to be saved,” she said. “Initial efforts were made to extinguish the fire, but due to how warm it was yesterday, and due to how dry it was, what they had to initially extinguish the fire was just no match for what they were confronted with. “Any time is an awful time to lose somebody, but at Christmas, at harvest time, and in a small community, a loss like this is felt, it’s wide-reaching and very sad. “ Det Insp. Alexander confirmed no one else had sustained injuries. No homes or structures had yet been affected, she said, but noted the “significant damage” sustained to farmland. A bushfire watch and act is still in place for locals bound by South Coast Highway, Lake Road, Mallee Road, Fitzgerald Road and Koornong Road in West River and West Fitzgerald in the Shire of Ravensthorpe and the Shire of Jerramungup. The fire — which started about 2.20pm on Monday — has burned about 4199ha of land, and is moving slowly in a north-easterly direction. It is contained and not controlled. Bushfire service and volunteer fire and emergency service firefighters are still on scene strengthening containment lines. The cause of the fire, which is understood to have started on Mr Mudie’s property, is under investigation but is not being treated as suspicious Mr Mudie’s death comes almost two years after volunteer firefighter Harry Stead died battling a blaze on his neighbour’s property in Coomalbidgup, about 60km west of Esperance, on Boxing Day in 2023.