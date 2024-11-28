Former Nationals WA leader and candidate for the new seat of Bullwinkel, Mia Davies, has given her last speech to parliament after a 17-year State political career. A packed public gallery watched on as Ms Davies delivered her valedictory on Thursday. First elected to the WA upper house in 2008, she switched to the assembly in 2013, representing Central Wheatbelt. “I’ve increased my primary vote at every election, including in 2021 when COVID and the popularity of the then-Premier McGowan and the Labor Party was unsurpassed,” she said. That election put the National party in the almost unthinkable situation of being the official opposition — with four MPs to the Liberals’ two. Ms Davies served as opposition leader until the start of 2023, when she stepped down and announced she would not recontest the 2025 State election. “I will acknowledge I had a style that tested some relationships,” the outgoing MLA said. “I actually consider myself to be relatively collaborative and consultative, but I have no time for people who seek power for its own end. “That is not public service. “It is empire building and there’s no place for it when you are working for the people of Western Australia.” Taking aim at the Albanese Government’s move to ban the live sheep trade, Ms Davies said the decision was a cynical ploy for votes. “Government has a responsibility to make decisions based on science and common sense. They have a responsibility to challenge ideologically driven policy with facts,” she said. “It has been devastating for the people who are involved in the sheep industry to see it ripped from underneath them by a Government that has shamelessly chased votes in inner-city suburbs on the east coast of Australia.” Before WA Labor took office in 2017, Ms Davies served as minister for Water, Forestry and Sport and Recreation in the Barnett Liberal-National Government. She recounted the creation of Water for Food — a $40 million investment in 11 projects to develop new land for food and animal production. As Sport Minister, Ms Davies took over the Perth Stadium project and was in charge of securing financial agreements with Football and Cricket Australia. “History now proves that the stadium has been one of the most successful public infrastructure projects we’ve ever delivered,” she said. As a local MP, Ms Davies outlined her record of achievement for the Wheatbelt — delivering agricultural colleges, a performing arts centre and investments in early education and telecommunications. But it was whilst discussing regional aged care, the MP became visibly emotional. “It is not acceptable to me that our elders, those that have worked, built our communities, supported our families and enriched our lives, are often given no choice but to relocate to where they can access services and medical care,” she said. “I was part of securing funding to give our seniors a choice of staying in the Wheatbelt close to home. “We delivered 71 independent living units... as part of the biggest investment in housing for seniors, most living with disability, in our region.” Lachlan Hunter is running for the Nationals to replace Ms Davies in what is a safe seat for the party. Ms Davies predicted he would be “a force to be reckoned with”. Labor has preselected Shire of Mundaring councillor Trish Cook to contest Bullwinkel, which it holds on a notional margin of 3 per cent. Army veteran and former journalist Matt Moran — who unsuccessfully ran for preselection in Curtin against Tom White — is the Liberal candidate.