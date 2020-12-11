Search
John Alessandrini pays $85,000 for box of cherries at Market City Charity Cherry Auction

The West Australian
And the winner is...
Camera IconAnd the winner is... Credit: Stephen Heath/Stephen Heath Photography

It’s been a tough year and what a way to celebrate its welcome end than give back to those most in need.

The Charity Cherry Auction held at Perth Markets this morning saw a heated battle between Perth’s highest-profile fresh produce retailers to raise money for Perth Children’s Hospital.

Spud King Tony Galati proved stiff competition given his successful reign as the 2018 Cherry King after smashing the auction’s record with a generous $100,000.

However, it was John Alessandrini who got there in the end this morning, claiming the winning cherries for a princely sum of $85,000.

Mr Alessandrini placed the bid on behalf of his father Tony Alessandrini (Tony Ale) and the Alessandrini family.

Mr Galati and Mr Alessandrini are usual suspects in the event, with the pair known to bid against each other in previous years as a way to up the total.

With a total of seven boxes of cherries auctioned throughout the morning, the event raised $131,000 for Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation to help build WA’s first children’s hospice.

The Market City Cherry Auction began in 1992 and is now in its 28th year.

The annual event raises money for Perth Children’s Hospital.
Camera IconThe annual event raises money for Perth Children’s Hospital. Credit: Stephen Heath/Stephen Heath Photography

