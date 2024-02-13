breaking
RAC Rescue helicopter dispatched to serious collision between truck and car near Hastings in the Wheatbelt
The RAC Rescue helicopter has been dispatched to an horrific crash in which multiple people have been injured in the Wheatbelt.
The crash happened when a truck and a car collided at the intersection of Wandering-Pingelly and York-Williams roads — about 20 minutes from North Bannister near Hastings — just before 7am.
The RAC Rescue helicopter is en route to Royal Perth Hospital with a male in his 30s who is seriously injured.
A St John WA spokesman said paramedics treated a patient in her 30s at the scene.
More to come.
