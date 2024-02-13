The RAC Rescue helicopter has been dispatched to an horrific crash in which multiple people have been injured in the Wheatbelt.

The crash happened when a truck and a car collided at the intersection of Wandering-Pingelly and York-Williams roads — about 20 minutes from North Bannister near Hastings — just before 7am.

The RAC Rescue helicopter is en route to Royal Perth Hospital with a male in his 30s who is seriously injured.

A St John WA spokesman said paramedics treated a patient in her 30s at the scene.

More to come.