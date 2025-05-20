Cost of living pressures and the desire to downsize is leading more families to move into regional WA, according to new data.

Figures from moving comparison website Muval showed more than twice the number of families moved into regional Western Australia than moved out of it.

The ratio is calculated by dividing the number of family moves into the area by the number of moves out of it, therefore if the two are equal the figure is one.

The ratios are calculated from more than 41,000 family move enquiries since 2018.

Regional Western Australia had the second highest ratio in the country with 2.15, only behind regional Queensland.

Some of the fastest growing places in Australia included the South West with a ratio of 2.9 and Mandurah with 2.7. The Wheatbelt also attracting a ratio of 2.5.

Almost 60 per cent of movers to the regions came from greater Perth, while 9 per cent came from Melbourne and 6 per cent from both Brisbane and Sydney.

Muval chief executive officer James Morrell said families wanting to downsize and look for more affordable locations was fuelling the trend.

“We’re seeing more and more families downsize, move out of expensive inner‑city areas, or relocate to more affordable parts of the country,” he said.

“In fact, over one in ten family moves are into smaller homes with fewer bedrooms, and one in four are selling properties worth significantly more than the homes they’re moving into.

“These aren’t always lifestyle moves; for many, it’s about making finances work in a challenging economic climate.”

Perth also proved a popular place to move with nearly 1.9 families moving to the city for every family that moved out.

Not all capital cities had ratios in their favour however with Sydney, Melbourne and the Australian Capital Territory all below a ratio of one, meaning more families were moving away than moving in.

Mr Morrell said the trend of moving to the regions was also helped by the rise of working from home arrangements.

“Remote work flexibility has been a major driver of this trend, allowing more families to move away from city centres while still maintaining work‑life balance without the burden of long commutes,” he said.

“While affordability is clearly a key factor in family moves, our research also suggests that lifestyle and space are important.

“Families are seeking homes that better align with their needs — whether that’s more bedrooms, a backyard, or proximity to nature — which is influencing where they choose to relocate.”