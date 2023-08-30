WA minister Jackie Jarvis revealed in parliament on Wednesday she had an abortion in her 20s after she was raped, as she spoke passionately in support of reforms to the State’s laws. Ms Jarvis said she made a “last minute decision” to tell the Upper House about her ordeal, which occurred in the 1990s when abortion was illegal in WA. “I did not report it because I had been out drinking. I did not report it because of what I was wearing; I had been at a nightclub. I did not report it because I had invited the perpetrator into my home,” she said. Ms Jarvis said an “understanding and pragmatic” male doctor referred her for an abortion, despite it being illegal, and that she had to have a surgery because medical abortions were not available in Australia. That was despite it being available to women overseas for decades. Her revelation was followed by Christian conservative Liberal MLC Nick Goiran who referred to the procedure as a “moral dilemma” and cited former MPs who he said had linked the procedure to “nazism” and “the genocide of our Aborigines”. Ms Jarvis said she was aware of the MP’s views and left the chamber for her “own mental health” before his speech, but had read media reports since. The minister said his remarks were “incredibly hurtful” and, while she respected the views of those with deep religious convictions, she expected respect for her position. “Nick Goiran will never have to make the kind of tough decision that many women in our community may make,” Ms Jarvis said. Ms Jarvis said she had made the decision to reveal her rape publicly “very late” the day before after speaking with her family. “I knew it was going to be contentious and I made the decision last minute,” she said. “Lots of women face really tough decisions and I thought it was really important I told my story so that other women know they’re not alone.” Ms Jarvis represents the South West region and said abortion was harder to access in regional areas. “When I went through my situation, I was able to find a caring GP in metropolitan Perth. If I’d been living in a country town where perhaps the only GP was also my family GP, I might have been in a very different circumstance,” she said. “The reason I stood up was to actually highlight that women in regional areas face tougher choices and have less options and I really thank the Health Minister for bringing this logical response.” The abortion reforms include removing the procedure from the criminal code and placing it into the Public Health Act. Ms Jarvis told parliament this would allow health practitioners to prescribe an abortion drug to patients, something that would have made her “journey a whole lot easier”. She also spoke in favour of removing the requirement for mandatory counselling prior to receiving an abortion. “I find the idea that we should have mandatory counselling insulting to women, quite frankly,” Ms Jarvis said. “I have never regretted that decision (to seek an abortion) and I have never felt guilty about the decision I made.” The abortion reforms will also raise the gestational age limit from 20 to 23 weeks and remove the requirement for girls under 16 to receive parental consent. Debate on the new laws continues in the Legislative Council after passing the lower house without dissent. 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) Sexual Assault Counselling Australia: 1800 211 028