A 22-year-old man has been charged over a shocking crash that killed a mother, her baby and another woman in the Mid-West. The Toyota Hilux, which was carrying six people, rolled on the Geraldton-Mt Magnet Road in Yalgoo, about 500km north of Perth, late at night on August 10. Truck drivers were the first on the crash scene as emergency services rushed to the remote stretch of road. Levi — a baby boy who was only weeks old — and 21-year-old Gabrielle Brockman died at the scene. Four others — including 33-year-old mother Marrika Brockman and two men aged 22 and 43 — were taken to Royal Perth Hospital. Sadly, Marrika later died in hospital from her injuries. It is understood the group were travelling back to Geraldton after attending a funeral in Meekatharra when the tragedy unfolded. More than a month after the tragedy, WA Police on Thursday revealed a 22-year-old man from Newman has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving, causing the death of the two women and the infant. Major crash officers also charged him with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in circumstances of aggravation. He will face the South Hedland Magistrates Court on Thursday. Following Marrika and Gabrielle’s deaths, their mothers, Phyllis and Cynthia Little, encouraged road users to pull over and take a break when travelling long distances. “(Marrika) was very proud of that baby; she did everything she could,” Cynthia said. Gabrielle’s mother, Phyllis, described Gabrielle as a happy kid who was always smiling, playing and laughing.