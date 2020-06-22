A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the South West, with residents from Mandurah to Walpole urged to secure their properties ahead of this afternoon’s lashing.

A cold front approaching the South West is expected to cross the region overnight, bringing with it damaging winds, showers and thunderstorms to Bunbury, Busselton, Mandurah, Manjimup, Margaret River and Walpole.

Strong winds between 60 and 70km/h, with peak gusts of up to 100km/h are expected to develop around the Southwest Capes from 3pm today.

The damaging winds are forecast to extend down from Mandurah to Williams and to Walpole by 8pm, with damaging surf conditions that could cause beach erosion likely from Tuesday morning between Geraldton and Albany.

Tides will also be higher than expected between Denham and Albany tomorrow morning.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services is urging residents to prepare their properties for the storm.

“This weather is not unusual for this time of year, but could damage homes and make travel dangerous,” a statement said.

Actions to take to secure your property include storing or weighing down loose objects like outdoor furniture; ensuring your emergency kit is complete including a battery operated radio, torch, spare batteries and first aid kit; making sure pets and animals are in a safe area; moving vehicles under cover; securing boats to moorings; and unplugging electrical appliances.

If your home has been badly damaged by a storm, call the SES on 132 500.

PERTH FORECAST:

Monday - 21C, showers developing, 5-10mm

Tuesday - 13-20C, showers easing, 1-4mm

Wednesday - 10-19C, possible shower, 0-1mm

Thursday - 6-20C, possible shower

Friday - 8-20C, possible shower. 0-8mm

Saturday - 9-21C, shower or two, 1-6mm

Sunday - 12-21C, showers, 6-20mm