A sleepy Wheatbelt town has become an unlikely new ground zero in the war on bikies after WA Police demanded a local shire ban a Gypsy Jokers-run burnout festival. Councillors at the Shire of Beverley will on Wednesday vote on whether the bikie gang be allowed to host its annual Westdale Dirt Drags event next month. The two-day festival, which draws thousands of people to a property the Jokers own on Butchers Road, has been running for more than a decade. Hundreds of bikies from different clubs attend the event. Police Commissioner Col Blanch has written to the council urging it to deny the gang its planning application. Councillors are expected to defy Mr Blanch when they vote, with the application likely to pass unopposed. The council is poised to thumb its nose at WA’s top cop by refusing to impose two pages of new conditions police want attached to the event, which the Gypsy Jokers have already started promoting on social media. The $50 gate fee and $50 charge to enter the burnout or drag racing competitions makes Westdale Dirt Drags a lucrative money spinner for the club. It is a cash-only event that kicks off at 10am on September 27. The Shire of Beverley declined to comment ahead of Wednesday’s vote but it is understood the council feels it is inappropriate for police to become involved in what it considers to be a planning issue. The shire believes it is pointless to deny the Gypsy Jokers the application because the club has done everything it needs to and would win on appeal at the State Administrative Tribunal. Police Minister Paul Papalia said ratepayers “should be outraged if their council welcomes outlaw gangs into their community”. “If the Shire of Beverley chooses to ignore the advice of the WA Police Force and endorses an event with known links to a criminal organisation, they are being incredibly irresponsible and reckless, and could endanger local residents as well as police officers,” he said. Locals who spoke to The West Australian on the weekend were divided about whether the event should go ahead. Some welcomed the influx of often big-spending visitors while others felt the event was inappropriate and were concerned the gang was not maintaining the property in between events. Previous applications by the Jokers have been submitted by long-serving member Dean Adams under the business name Wildcard Promotions. Adams has been targeted by police many times over the past two decades. He was one of the first bikies raided in the wake of the assassination of Rebels kingpin Nick Martin in 2020. The 60-year-old was most recently in the headlines in 2022 when he was allegedly busted with 27.5g of meth. In 2007 he sat in the High Court in Canberra while his club’s lawyers argued it was unconstitutional for police to demolish fortifications at the Gypsy Jokers’ Maddington clubhouse. Two years before that, Adams was in Perth District Court watching five Gypsy Jokers get acquitted of a firebombing campaign at the Goldfields settlement of Ora Banda. Police had claimed the explosions in October and November 2000 were aimed at retired CIB chief Don Hancock, who the Gypsy Jokers believed had shot dead one of their members after an argument at Hancock’s remote pub. “The jury system was entrusted by the State Government, it’s not our system at all,” Mr Adams said after the not-guilty verdict was handed down. “You can’t get much fairer than being judged by 12 of your peers.”