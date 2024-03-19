Last week, agricultural leaders got together at the National Farmers Federation Mental Health Forum in Melbourne to discuss an issue that is not talked about enough amongst the agricultural community — the mental wellbeing of farmers. We all know someone that has been impacted in some shape or form by poor mental health, whether you are from the bush or not. While it can be challenging topic to talk about, it is time to call out the fact that the Federal Government’s proposed ban of live sheep exports is having a negative impact on the mental wellbeing of WA farmers. As a director of the Livestock Collective I have been very proud to stand up for WA farmers and also to try to get the truth out there about the live sheep industry. In my role, and in my day job as a farmer, I speak with many farmers and I am sad to say that most feel they are not appreciated or ignored and in many cases, vilified for supporting the live sheep industry. Exporters, producers, local governments and international trading partners have all outlined the facts to the Federal Government about the devastating impact closure of this trade will have on lives and communities. Yet these points are ignored in favour of blatant mistruths and disproven arguments put forward by anti-agriculture activist groups. This is very hard for farmers to cop. To add further insult, those who are brave enough to stand up and defend our industry are mercilessly trolled on social media by faceless activists or protesters who have been emboldened by the Government’s policy. These activists regularly harass and troll farmers, stockpersons and other people who work with livestock. This needs to be called out, but unfortunately this policy has created the environment where this behaviour thrives. While I can only speak from my experiences and discussions, we are seeing this replicated across a range of other misguided agricultural policies led by the Federal Government and farmers have had a gutful of being ignored. I know that in the general community there is a large amount of respect for for farmers. However, this is sometimes difficult to see when you feel you are constantly under attack, including by your own Federal Government. WA farmers are the best in the world and we are professionals. While we need to make an effort to put our stories out there, I also believe we deserve to be listened to. We need your support. I am proud to stand up and be counted. Can we count on you as well? Stephen Bolt is the director of the Livestock Collective and principal at Claypans Merino Stud.