Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed calls for Government intervention to break up Coles and Woolworths, saying Australia was “not the old Soviet Union”. The Federal Government is under pressure from the Nationals and major farming groups to legislate powers allowing the consumer watchdog to force supermarkets to sell off assets – including stores. But Mr Albanese put a line through the idea on Wednesday, suggesting such an intervention would cost jobs. “What we’re not about to do is to walk into Woolworths and Coles, which is a concentration of power, and say, ‘you’re going to shut your business here and those people who work for you are going to lose their jobs’,” Mr Albanese told ABC radio in Brisbane. Pressed again, Mr Albanese told the interviewer that Australia was not a “command and control” economy. “We’re not like the old Soviet Union,” he said. Mr Albanese said the Federal Government was prepared to launch other interventions to boost competition, as the ACC, a Senate committee and former Labor minister Craig Emerson conduct separate inquiries into supermarkets prices. The Government is open to making the grocery code of conduct mandatory, pending Dr Emerson’s review, and is prepared to hand the consumer watchdog extra powers to keep the duopoly in check. Nationals leader David Littleproud has been leading calls for tougher penalties, including so-called “divestiture powers” that would allow the ACCC to split up Coles and Woolworths. Peak farming and agriculture groups have also backed the “big stick” laws in submissions to the Senate’s supermarket inquiry. The National Farmers Federation’s horticulture council suggested forced divestment and temporary caps on market share expansion as two possible penalties that should be considered in cases of “gross market power imbalances”. “Even if these enforcement tools are rarely used, the objective is to act as powerful disincentive against harmful behaviour,” the submission read. Apple and Pear Australia said the ACCC should have the power to stop a market-abusing retailer from expanding until it could prove it has ceased the bad practice. Assistant Minster for Competition Andrew Leigh said divestiture powers in other countries were rarely used and the Government was focussed on measures that would make an immediate difference. Dr Leigh pointed to the announcement of $1.1 million in funding to consumer group Choice, who will publish quarterly reports comparing prices at different retailers from April this year. Mr Littleproud said the fact other countries barely used their break-up powers was beside the point because the threat of intervention was often enough to change behaviour. “This goes to show that the Government doesn’t have the courage, nor the ticker, to face up to what is some of the driving forces of the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.