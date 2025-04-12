Peter Dutton’s Liberals have learned from the lessons of 2022 and will run WA-specific ads that give the Prime Minister an F for “failing” WA.

In 2022, the Labor Party feasted on the anti-WA acts of the Morrison Government – consistently running ads highlighting how it had sided with Clive Palmer in the High Court to fight WA’s COVID-19 tough border restrictions.

It had a devastating effect and now the Liberals are also running a WA-focussed campaign in the State at this Federal election.

Ads on social media, which began this week and will run on television in the lead up to the May 3 poll, depict Anthony Albanese’s face imposed over a WA map, with a massive F on it.

The ads highlight “Labor’s failure” of WA by shutting down the live sheep export trade, “caving in” to union bosses, and leaving the extension of Woodside’s North West Shelf project “at the mercy of deals with the Teals and Greens”.

Camera Icon Labor Failed WA ad by Liberals WA. Credit: Liberals WA/youtube / supplied

Jim Chalmers’ latest budget, which saw WA get just 2 per cent of new infrastructure funding, is also being highlighted in Liberal ads.

And a number of billboards feature the Liberal’s policy to cut 25 cents per litre off the price of petrol.

“We know that there are a number of issues unique to WA in which Labor has failed this State,” WA Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash said.

“We will be pointing that out to Western Australians during the campaign.

“Labor has ended WA’s live sheep export industry destroying jobs and livelihoods across the State.”

She said Mr Albanese was no friend of the WA mining industry.

Camera Icon Labor Failed WA ad by Liberals WA Credit: Liberals WA/youtube / supplied

“Mr Albanese has been the most anti mining, anti-WA Prime Minister we have ever seen,” Senator Cash said.

“He’s vowed to bring back the disastrous nature positive mining negative laws and has delayed the decision on the North West Shelf gas hub extension until after the election.

“In the South West he has ignored locals’ views on the giant offshore wind farm.

“There are many reasons why Western Australians should be thoroughly over this hopeless government. “