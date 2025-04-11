Exiled former WA Senator Rod Culleton has launched a shock political comeback, but his election bid is already in trouble over disputed claims he is ineligible for the May 3 poll. The Australian Electoral Commission has referred him to Federal Police and said on Friday that “it appears” Mr Culleton “may have made a false declaration” by nominating for the Senate despite being listed as an undischarged bankrupt. Mr Culleton has told The West Australian that he believes the AEC is out of order. “(The bankruptcy) is currently back under review in the Federal Court, I am not what they say I am and I certainly won’t be consenting to any of the requirements because, at the time, I was clearly a person that was solvent,” he said. “There was never any proper due process, it was a political assassination. I know in my heart that I am solvent. “It is an opinion by a single judge. It’s been a gross manifestation of error. “(The AEC has) trousered the $2000, let it go through and if someone wants to send me to the court of disputed returns, good, let the Parliament deal with it.” In a statement, the AEC confirmed Mr Culleton had paid $2000 to nominate and his name will appear on WA ballot papers. “Mr Culleton’s nomination declared that he was not an undischarged bankrupt or insolvent,” the AEC said. “It appears, therefore, that he may have made a false declaration as part of his nomination process. The AEC has referred this matter to the Australian Federal Police for their consideration.” Mr Culleton was elected in 2016 but quit One Nation after a public falling out with party leader Pauline Hanson. In 2017, the High Court — sitting as the court of disputed returns — rejected his bid to overturn his disqualification from Parliament, over a bankruptcy notice and a larceny conviction, over a missing tow truck key. That conviction was later annulled, but Mr Culleton’s legal battles have continued. He is due to face a new trial in Esperance next week on charges including unlicensed possession of a firearm or ammunition, trespass, give false or misleading information and breach of a police order. “I find it very hard that I could be held for trespass when I have a right, and I’ve been living at that place and continue living at that place as we speak,” he said. Mr Culleton conceded his legal bills are adding up, but insisted he has paid them. “I’ve been breastfeeding barristers and lawyers. This last application has cost just under a quarter of a million dollars,” he said. “If I were a bankrupt, which I’m not, how come I’ve got standing to bring matters before the High Court . . . The whole thing hasn’t finished, they’ve jumped the barriers before the guy has pulled the starting gun.” Mr Culleton’s Great Australian Party reported gifts and income worth $186,935 to the WA Electoral Commission in 2023/24. When asked if his nomination was a stunt to boost the party’s fundraising efforts, Mr Culleton denied he was misleading voters and potential donors. “No, the party doesn’t run my legal battle. I run all my battles myself,” he said. “I have a right to stand up for my country . . . I have been treated very unfairly.”