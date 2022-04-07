Anthony Albanese has talked up his personal history with US President Joe Biden as he reaffirmed the importance of Australia’s relationship with the US on the eve of an election campaign to be fought partly on national and regional security.

Speaking to The West Australian as he boarded his plane back east after a two-day trip to WA, Mr Albanese said under a Labor Government Australia’s long-term relationship with the US was sound and his first international event would be a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue leaders in Japan in June.

He would join US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo.

But Mr Albanese would likely travel to the US shortly afterwards.

The Labor Leader said he had known Mr Biden for many years and had met him “on a couple of occasions” when he was vice president in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017.

But Mr Albanese said his friendships with other senior officials — including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Assistant to the President and coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council Kurt Campbell — ran over several decades.

“The first international visit is likely to be the Quad leaders meeting that will take place in the month after the election. That will be important because that will be an opportunity to engage with the leaders of the US, Japan and India,” Mr Albanese said.

“I will make a separate visit to the US.”

Mr Albanese said a “very early visit” to America would occur.

“The engagement with the US is vitally important. The US is our most important ally and I look forward to building on the relationship that I’ve built with key people in the US over more than two decades,” he said.

Our starting point that the relationship will be a challenging one going forward but it is one in which we need to engage. But engagement without compromising in any of our values.

The Quad meeting will also be of significance due to India’s neutrality on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine due to purchasing most of their weapons from Russia.

Mr Albanese’s assurances that the US would continue to be Australia’s number one ally came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison sought to capitalise on the historic AUKUS alliance formed last year between Australia, Britain and the US by making a joint statement with his fellow leaders on hypersonic weapons and electromagnetic warfare.

The early morning Wednesday statement came ahead of what was expected to been a dissolving of the 46th Parliament on Thursday.

Mr Albanese told The West Australian on Thursday that while China was important to Australia from a trade perspective, a change of Government would not necessarily repair the relationship.

However, he would attempt to enact his call to Scott Morrison last year to capitalise on the expertise and good relations of John Howard, Kevin Rudd and even former US Ambassador Kim Beazley to soften China’s stance towards Australia.’

“The relationship with China will remain challenging, regardless of who is in Government because the position of China has changed. I agree with the Biden Administration sentiment on China that we need competition with China without catastrophe. So that will be my priority and my frame recognising that there is very strategic competition in the region,” Mr Albanese said.

“Our starting point that the relationship will be a challenging one going forward but it is one in which we need to engage. But engagement without compromising in any of our values.”

With the election battle due to be hard fought and a hung parliament possible, Mr Albanese reiterated his stance that he would not do a deal with the Greens to secure power.

“No,” was his staunch response.

And while detail was still lacking on some areas of policy, Mr Albanese said he would seek to work with big and small business to make a better Australia.

He said Labor would have “more to say” on multinationals and cracking down on their tax bill and market power during the election campaign.

And “full costings” would be released which would show just how much tax would be clawed back from the large companies that Labor wants to target.

Mr Albanese said his first 100 days would be legislative-heavy trying to establish structures and implement policy to achieve their commitments on cheaper childcare, a national anti-corruption commission and establishing a new Jobs And Skills Australia body.

“We will also will commence work to convene the Full Employment Summit, which will come into being within a period of months,” Mr Albanese said.

Mr Albanese said he would like to promote more West Australians into his senior ministry and Cabinet if elected and also wanted to increase the representation overall in WA with Labor targeting the seats of Pearce, Hasluck and Swan.

He mentioned Fremantle and Perth MPs Josh Wilson and Patrick Gorman as “rising through the ranks” but curiously did not mention Cowan MP Anne Aly who was elected at the same time as Mr Wilson in 2016.

Dr Aly holds Cowan on a margin of 0.9 per cent and is facing a challenge from Vince Connelly who lost his seat of Stirling in the redistribution.

“We have an embarrassment of riches in the caucus. We have the quality, what we need is the quantity from WA. And I think with key candidates that we have in the seats — particularly three strong women in Swan, Hasluck and Pearce who would make good caucus members — we can increase representation in WA,” Mr Albanese said.