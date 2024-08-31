David Littleproud has fired off at Anthony Albanese, saying the Prime Minister has treated WA with total disregard by stopping the live sheep trade. “This bloke is treating you like mugs,” the Federal Nationals leader said on Saturday. “Western Australia should stand up and tell ‘Albo’ to take a running jump.” Mr Littleproud was in Bunbury addressing the party faithful at the WA Nationals State conference. Although cost-of-living is expected to feature heavily in the upcoming Federal election, in WA the Albanese Government’s decision to stop live sheep exports by 2028 is also expected to feature prominently during campaigning. Mr Littleproud wants the live-sheep export ban to be overturned. “We would only be part of (a Coalition) if live sheep exports are re-instated,” Mr Littleproud told the party faithful. “I made it very clear to Peter Dutton that we will not be part of any Coalition that does not support the live-sheep industry out of Western Australia. “My first action as the next Agriculture Minister and deputy Prime Minister will be to re-instate the live-sheep export industry through legislation — straight away. “We will put it through the House immediately. This is an iron clad guarantee.” WA is emerging as a must-win-State for Mr Albanese and the Federal Liberal leader, Mr Dutton. The Prime Minister is expected to visit Collie on Sunday as part of a visit to WA that will stretch several days. His visit comes as Mr Dutton and Mr Littleproud talk up building seven nuclear power stations across the nation if they win the next election. Collie has been proposed as one of those sites. But as yet neither Mr Dutton or Mr Littleproud have released costings for a nuclear power station in Collie. “Very soon we’ll be announcing, not only the costings for the nuclear power plants in the seven locations that we’ve identified (but more),” Mr Littleproud said. “Don’t underestimate the determination of a Dutton-Littleproud Government to build nuclear power plants. “We will do it. We’re going to back Australia. This is safe technology. “We’re about to sleep our submariners next to a nuclear reactor.” Also attending State conference was former WA National Party leader Mia Davies, who is the party’s candidate in the newly created Federal seat of Bullwinkel. She will be up against the Liberal’s Matt Moran and a yet-to-be-named Labor candidate. “This is a fight we can win. We can only win it with Mia,” Mr Littleproud said.