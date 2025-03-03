The Albanese Government has promised to help secure the future of Australia’s food supply chain by developing a new national strategy if it wins the election.

Agriculture Minister Julie Collins will on Tuesday unveil $3.5 million of funding for a “Feeding Australia” plan to boost security and supply chains of agriculture and food production in Australia.

Australia produces enough food to feed more than twice its population, however, it is exposed to global supply and demand pressures, climate change, and other risk factors.

The strategy would include the establishment of a National Food Council, which would comprise of industry and community experts to advise on the development and implementation of Feeding Australia.

The Albanese Government would also examine the potential to grow a biofuels feedstock industry to support the country’s transition to net zero.

Minister Collins said Australia had an impressive record in agriculture but could not afford to be complacent.

“The Albanese Labor Government will protect and strengthen Australia’s food security for the benefit of our farmers and all Australians, as well as the trading partners that rely on our produce,” she said.

“When our food and supply chains are secure, it reduces financial strain on households, helping all Australians.

“I’m excited to see the final strategy and work towards a stronger and more robust and resilient food system.”