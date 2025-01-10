Several “Keep the Sheep” protesters have crashed the last day of the WA leg of Anthony Albanese’s campaign-style tour across Australia as the live export ban looms as an election issue. WA Farmers president John Hassell yelled “Do you have the courage to talk to us” as Mr Albanese’s car passed. He told The West Australian the Government was “running scared” from a public backlash over the ban that is set to come into effect in 2028. “He wouldn’t speak to us, I think that’s pretty disappointing from a bloke that’s supposed to be accountable,” Mr Hassell said. The Prime Minister was in Perth’s north to take part in a sod-turning ceremony to mark the start of construction of an $88 million dollar aquatic centre in Alkimos. “People who come in years to come will see this as a visionary project for this and future generations,” Mr Albanese said. The project includes three indoor pools, a 50m outdoor pool, a gym and a health spa. “This will create, importantly, 250 jobs during construction but will create, once it’s complete, 42 ongoing jobs,” the Prime Minister said. “So this is about the economy, but it’s also very much about how we do build Australia’s future, it’s about bricks and mortar. “This is a great example of planning for the future, making sure that you have, right next to a new railway line, a world-class facility.” The Federal Government has put $30 million towards the project, which was backed by both major parties during the 2022 election campaign. Wanneroo mayor Linda Aitken said the project has been a “high priority” since 2018. “Who knows, the next Olympic swimmer, professional netballer or basketball star might just take their first steps towards greatness right here,” she said. “Together our unified efforts can drive transformative projects like this... our northern corridor is experiencing enormous growth and development, with initiatives like Metronet and the freeway extension drawing more people to the area. “It is critical that we continue to meet the increasing demand for high-quality infrastructure that supports healthy and thriving communities.” Mr Albanese also visited the Kimberley on Wednesday and Thursday, during his 27th visit to WA as Prime Minister ahead of a Federal election that must be held by the end of May. WA’s State election is scheduled to be held on March 8, barring a clash with the Federal poll. Mr Albanese has dismissed concerns about duelling campaigns resulting in voter fatigue in the West, rejecting claims Premier Roger Cook needs “clear air”. “Look, the Premier’s focused on his election on the 8th of March and I think he is deserving of a significant victory,” he told 96fm radio. “What we’ll be doing, of course, I’ll continue to work with him constructively.”