The Federal Government’s promised re-write of environmental protection laws has been put on the backburner after a major backlash from miners. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek cannot guarantee that the main pillars of the Nature Positive Plan — including new national environmental standards — will be introduced before the next election after confirming that the package will be broken up. The Nightly was the first to reveal the move was on the cards in a series of exclusive reports on mining industry opposition to the plan. Ms Plibersek on Tuesday announced Labor would still push ahead with a new federal environmental protection agency, with legislation to be introduced within weeks. Penalties for serious “intentional” breaches of federal environmental laws will be beefed up, with offenders facing fines of up to $780 million and threats of seven-year jail sentences. Almost $100 million will be also allocated to help speed up decisions on project approvals. Labor will face an uphill challenge getting the legislation through Parliament after the Coalition and the Greens attacked Ms Plibersek’s announcement. WA Premier Roger Cook — who raised concerns about the plan with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese directly — said splitting the sprawling nature positive reforms was a “sensible approach” that demonstrated the Commonwealth was listening. Miners are breathing a sign of relief after Ms Plibersek officially put brakes on the most contentious parts of a plan which had sparked fears of more red tape and slower approvals. The mining industry anger peaked with a proposal – which the Government has since canned – to introduce a 40km/h speed limit across highways in the Pilbara to “mitigate damage to fauna”. The main aim of Labor’s plan was to achieve “net positive” outcomes for nature, including by requiring proponents to leave the environment in a better state than it was found. The Government was planning to introduce a series of national environmental standards to underpin the new regime. However, there is now no timeframe for introducing those standards, and there is only a commitment to continue consultation with environmental groups, industry, and States and Territories. Asked if the remaining parts of the plan would be introduced before the next election, due next May, Ms Plibersek said: “they’ll be introduced when they’re ready”. “We want to make sure we get this right,” she said. “What we’re aiming for is a legislative package that has the mainstream environment movement and the mainstream business community saying, ‘this is an improvement on what we’ve got’.” The Chamber of Minerals and Energy WA chief executive Rebecca Tomkinson said the announcement was a “positive first step”. “We asked for consideration and for it not to be rushed, so taking the time to get it right is a good first step,” she told The West. “The devil’s in the detail and we need to be across that detail, consulted early and meaningfully”. Association of Mining and Exploration Companies chief executive Warren Pearce was pleased the reforms would be put through the consultation process “they deserve”. “This will enable industry to properly engage in the process and understand the potential benefits or consequences of these changes,” he said. The federal EPA — to be known as Environment Protection Australia — will decide on most applications, but the minister will retain the power to “call in” projects for assessment. Crucially, the new watchdog will just be enforcing the existing Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act until the new national standards are developed. The watchdog will initially be housed inside the federal environment department before it becomes an independent body from July 1 next year. The new EPA would have the power to issue “stop-work” orders on projects and audit businesses to ensure they are compliant with approval conditions. Minerals Council of Australia chief executive Tania Constable said the plan to retain ministerial oversight of decision-making was a “positive signal”. “The MCA has long held the position that democratically elected government ministers are best placed to make decisions in the interests of the Australian people and economy,” she said. Green groups welcomed the announcement of a federal EPA but were disappointed that the Federal Government wasn’t fully delivering the promised reforms. Australian Conservation Foundation chief executive Kelly O’Shanassy said without a re-write of the EPBC Act, the watchdog would be enforcing flawed and ineffective laws. In an early sign of the challenge Labor will face to get any changes through Parliament, the Coalition and the Greens were quick to criticise the announcement. Speaking in Perth at the same time as Ms Plibersek made her announcement, Opposition leader Peter Dutton said Labor’s environmental agenda was “anti-WA.” “It’s an anti-WA Bill because it will act against the interest of WA. It is anti-mining, anti-development,” he said. Greens environment spokeswoman Sarah Hanson-Young said the Government had “caved to the mining industry” in shelving plans for a complete overhaul of the EPBC Act. A new body, Environment Information Australia, will also be established in the forthcoming Bill. It will publish the State of the Environment report every two years rather than five and run an online database to help businesses access information, speeding up the approvals process. Ms Plibersek describes the legislation as the “second stage” of the Nature Positive Plan after laws were passed last year to set up a “nature repair market” and expand the “water trigger” for assessments of unconventional gas projects. The rest of the package — including the national standards — is now being referred to as the “third stage” of the plan. The future of promised federal Aboriginal cultural heritage reforms is unclear. The Government has committed to releasing an exposure draft of the final stage before it is introduced to the Federal Parliament.