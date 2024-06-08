A second WA Federal Labor Minister has backed the decision to phase-out the live sheep trade by 2028 - Madeleine King saying she fully supported the contentious policy. A week after the Federal member for Burt and Minister for Veterans Affairs Matt Keogh backed the decision, the member for Brand also backed the end of the live sheep trade. “I want to be very clear to those in the industry - I do acknowledge that this is going to be and has been difficult for agriculturalists that are involved in the live sheep export industry,” Ms King said. “This government and before I was in government - we were taking this policy to two elections. “And a number of farmers have already thought how they would transition out, well before we set the date (for end of live sheep exports). “I do support the policy. It is a policy of government.” The end of the live sheep export trade has devastated farmers, who stand to lose a substantial slice of their income because of the changes. Just recently, about 1300 farming vehicles - including trucks - carrying 3000 farmers drove to Perth and through the CBD in peak hour traffic on a Friday morning under the slogan Keep The Sheep. WA is the only State that exports live sheep by sea, with estimates that the end of the trade would result in the loss of 400 jobs. “It’s not a simple thing - that’s why we had an independent panel of experts work on the transition plan,” Ms King said. “It is an industry that was in decline. “But that doesn’t make it any less hard for those that are still part of that industry. “There are opportunities. “The government wants to bring that sheep meat processing here - more so in Australia. “And we know that there are other opportunities.”