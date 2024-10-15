Mia Davies strips car of Bullwinkel campaigning signs

Mia Davies has stood by using her State taxpayer-funded vehicle to campaign for Federal politics, despite stripping a magnetic sign spruiking her candidacy for Bullwinkel. Ms Davies was seen arriving at Parliament House on Tuesday in her car, carrying a sign saying “Mia Davies MP, Nationals for Bullwinkel”. After she got out of her car in front of the media, Ms Davies took the magnetic sign off. The sitting member for Central Wheatbelt in State Parliament, Ms Davies announced earlier this year she would contest the new Federal electorate of Bullwinkel, reneging on a previous decision to retire from politics. “I don’t like to drive around Perth with my name on the side of my car,” she said after being asked why she took the magnet off. “I drove from my home to the Parliament this morning. I don’t normally sit with my car with my name on the side of it once I’m in Perth.” Pushed on whether it was appropriate to use a taxpayer-funded vehicle for campaign purposes, Ms Davies said it was her car, but it had been paid for with an allowance. As a State member of Parliament, Ms Davies receives $43,500 a year to rent or purchase and fuel a vehicle for the purposes of her role. “It’s a magnet I’ve paid for out of my (federal) campaign funds. It’s my car that I’m allowed to use for work, yes,” she said. As a member of the Legislative Assembly, Ms Davies is entitled to use the post-nominal “MLA”, whereas “MP” is used by Federal parliamentarians. Asked on this, Ms Davies said “Well, I am a member of Parliament”. Nationals leader Shane Love said he could not see a difference between other members putting their name and electorate on their vehicles, and Ms Davies’ campaign signage. “Mia Davies is a person with great integrity, and I’ll leave her campaigning to her,” he said.