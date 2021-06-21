Barnaby Joyce will return as deputy prime minister after defeating Michael McCormack in a Nationals leadership spill this morning.

Mr Joyce secured a majority in the 21-member party room at the meeting in Canberra after long-time supporter Matt Canavan moved a spill motion.

Mr Joyce, who failed to topple Mr McCormack in a spill in February last year, lost the Nationals leadership in 2018 after a scandal stemming from his extra-marital affair with a staffer who has given birth to the couple’s two children, as well as sexual harassment allegations he strongly denies.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud kept his role as Nationals deputy leader.

The change in Nationals leadership could have major implications for the Morrison Government, with the junior coalition partner set for a ministerial reshuffle.

It is expected former sports minister Bridget McKenzie will return to Cabinet but it is not known if Keith Pitt will retain his role as Resources Minister.

Nationals whip Damian Drum confirmed the outcome of the leadership but did not reveal the vote tally.

“He (Mr Joyce) has to go through a process now to be sworn in, to have all the conversations, to talk to the Prime Minister, and effectively get on with the job of representing our people,” Mr Drum said.

Asked what the decision said about the junior coalition partner, Mr Drum said: “The most democratic party in Australia.”

In a brief press conference after the spill, Mr McCormack said he thanked colleagues.

“I said thank you for the great privilege of serving you,” he told reporters.

Mr Joyce will address the media later today.

Rumours that Mr Joyce would try to regain his position as Nationals leader had circulated over the weekend, with Senator Canavan confirming that he would throw his support behind Mr Joyce in a spill.

Senator Canavan quit the frontbench last year to support Mr Joyce’s bid for leadership.

“I’ve called Michael and told him the same on the weekend, it’s nothing personal,” Senator Canavan said.

“I’ve been upfront with that view, that’s not something that has changed or anything.”

Mr Joyce said there were things he would “do differently” to Mr McCormack.

“The issue is in the next election and this is for the National Party and the Coalition in general ... we’ve got to make sure — and Michael has got to make sure — that we are clearly identifiable in our policy structure in such a way that we can win it not just for the Nationals but for the Coalition,” Mr Joyce said on Sunrise.

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese said the Nationals had “abandoned” their traditional supporters and did not have “one word to say” about the mouse plague while sitting in parliament last week.

“It’s no wonder we’re seeing the rise of not just Labor in seats like the Eden-Monaro by-election where we were successful, but the rise of parties like the shooters that finished ahead of the Nats during that by-election,” he said on ABC.

Speculation that Mr Joyce would make a bid to regain leadership had been circulating for more than a month, with Ms McKenzie likely to be one of the big winners of the spill by potentially being returned to the frontbench.

Earlier, as Nationals members walked into the party room in Parliament House in Canberra, Mr McCormack vowed not to stand aside.

“If I survive then the people who actually run against me, they should think long and hard about their futures,” he said.

“They should think long and hard about the role they need to play in government. They should stop being so destabilising.”

Mr Joyce said he was feeling good. “I feel good, positive, as I’m always feeling,” he said.

Susan McDonald is also understood to have been in Mr Joyce’s camp.