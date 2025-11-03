Opposition leader Basil Zempilas said he has not moved on net zero policy after the Federal National party officially scrapped its emissions target, sparking review in the WA Nationals branch. Despite the WA Nationals leaving the door open for potential policy change, Mr Zempilas stood firm that his party would forge its own path in deciding policies. The comments came hours after State Nationals leader Shane Love released a statement saying his party would “consider” a report which led to his Federal counterpart pulling the pin on the emissions target. “The Nationals WA acknowledge the decisions of both the National’s Federal Council and the Federal Parliamentary team, concerning net zero emissions targets,” the statement read. “They have provided their reasons for the new position following a report produced by the Page Research Centre. “The State Nationals WA Parliamentary Team and party will carefully consider the report and these important decisions made by our Federal colleagues over the coming days. “The Nationals WA commitment remains clear: securing a reliable and affordable power supply that benefits all Western Australians.” The Nationals WA voted to support a net zero target for 2050 at their 2021 State conference, with former leader Mia Davies describing push back at the time as “disappointing”. Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud made the announcement to drop a commitment to reaching net zero by 2050 on Sunday, leaving his Liberal colleague Sussan Ley in a difficult position with her party room split on whether to follow suit. But Mr Zempilas was resolute that his party’s position hadn’t changed from its support of a net zero policy. “It’s Shane Love’s job to advocate and speak on behalf of the Nationals, my position is very clear, nothing has changed from that position,” he said. “It’s not my job to give a running commentary on what other political parties are doing, my position is unchanged and our position is unchanged.” Mr Zempilas was diplomatic when asked about the repercussions to a formal Opposition alliance under negotiations with the Nationals for before the 2029 State election. “We want to be in the best arrangement to give us the best opportunity to win the 2029 election,” he said. “It is for the Nationals to discuss their positions on specific issues that affect them, as it is our position to discuss our position on specific issues that affect us. “It’s not needed or necessary for me to give a running commentary on their position at this stage.” The move means Mr Zempilas could find himself once again fighting against his own side over net zero policy. In July he publicly butted heads with Federal WA backbencher and leadership aspirant Andrew Hastie. It started when the Canning MP said in a newsletter he was “disappointed” to see Mr Zempilas dismiss a motion passed at the Liberal State council’s July meeting calling for the Federal party to scrap its 2050 net zero target. Mr Zempilas had left the meeting before the vote and later told media it wasn’t the party’s position in parliament. Following Mr Hastie’s comments, Mr Zempilas said he was entitled to his views but the Liberal party had been told during both State and Federal elections the brand was not cutting through with young people, women, or those in the cities.