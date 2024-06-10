Any gun owner accused of even threatening domestic violence will have their weapons automatically confiscated under a major tightening of new firearms laws already being debated in Parliament. Further changes to collectors’ licences will also make it far harder to obtain permission to own a handgun or semi-automatic rifle – and those who do will be banned from owning ammunition for the weapon. The new measures – to be introduced on Tuesday as amendments to the Bill currently before the Legislative Council – come in response to the horrific double-murder of Jennifer and Gretel Petelczyc at their Floreat home last month. The mother and daughter were gunned down by Mark Bombara, who visited the residence in search of his former partner. It subsequently emerged Bombara’s terrified daughter and ex-wife had earlier warned police about his extensive gun collection, including an “unaccounted for” Glock handgun, and raised concerns for their safety. They were also knocked back when repeatedly requesting a temporary protection order against Bombara, which may have paved the way for his firearms to be seized. Premier Roger Cook said it would be “irresponsible” not to further strengthen WA’s proposed new gun laws – already the strictest in the nation – in response to the Floreat murders. “That’s why we are introducing appropriate amendments in an attempt to stop something similar happening in the future,” Mr Cook said. “Government or gun reform alone won’t solve this problem, but we know there is an increased risk to family and domestic violence victims when firearms are easily accessible – and that is why we are taking tough action to address that.” Under the new amendments, it will become mandatory for WA Police to seize all guns from any person against whom a domestic violence allegation, including a threat of DV, is reported. No warrant will be required for police to confiscate the guns, meaning they can be removed as soon as a report is received. “Family violence” as a prompt for firearm removal will be explicitly written into the legislation to remove any trace of ambiguity. The definition of “family violence” – modelled on WA’s existing Restraining Orders Act – is extremely broad and includes not only physical acts but also coercive control. The collectors’ licence category is generally used to obtain handguns and category C firearms – such as semi-automatic rifles – will also be further overhauled to make weapons considered especially dangerous even harder to acquire. Anyone applying for a collectors’ licence will have to prove they are a “student of arms” with a “prolonged and genuine interest in the study, preservation or collection of firearms”. They must also be a member of an approved society of gun collectors. The collection of handguns will only be permitted when the weapon in question is more than 50-years-old and the owner can prove “significant historical value”, such as through a certificate of authenticity. Similar historical value will also be required to obtain a licence for any category C firearm, which includes semi-automatic rifles and pump action shotguns. Crucially, even when a collectors’ licence is granted, the holder will be barred from owning any live ammunition compatible with the gun. Police Minister Paul Papalia said the Floreat murders were “something we have never confronted before” and had highlighted ways to “make Western Australia a safer place”. “Our new firearms laws were already set to be the toughest in the country and include many protections for vulnerable people – we make no apology for strengthening them even further,” he said. Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence Minister Sabine Winton said stamping out DV was the Cook Government’s “highest priority”. “That’s why we continue to invest in initiatives that support victim-survivors and hold perpetrators accountable for their behaviour. “The Cook Government continues to work across agencies to address this scourge on our society and I encourage all Western Australians to consider how they too can play their part.”