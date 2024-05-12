West Australians have handed in more than 10,000 guns under the State Government’s buyback as a battle brews over Opposition attempts to water down proposed firearm limit laws. Over the first 10 weeks of the buyback, more than $3.8 million has been paid to 6402 firearm licence holders. Almost 6500 rifles, more than 1000 handguns and 2500 shotguns have been handed in ahead of proposed new laws to limit the number of firearms a person can own, according to figures from Police Minister Paul Papalia. More than half of the firearms surrendered were in Perth. But Labor has hit out at the Opposition over proposed amendments which would see the proposed firearm limits — up to 10 for multi-use license holders — grandfathered, and only applied to new owners. As debate starts this week in the Upper House, shadow police minister Peter Collier has flagged the amendment, which would allow existing gun holders to maintain more than 10 firearms. Police Minister Paul Papalia slammed the amendments as a “betrayal of the WA community”. “These proposed changes would gut the laws and allow unlimited guns to flood our suburbs,” Mr Papalia said. “Firearm limits are a key pillar of the new legislation and we know the overwhelming majority of Western Australians support them being introduced.” While the Liberal Party would not oppose the legislation, Mr Collier said they did not want “unintended consequences”. “All this grandfathering clause is doing is protecting those legitimate, law-abiding citizens of Western Australia, whether they be farmers, whether they be pest controllers, or whether they be recreational gun users,” Mr Collier said. “It is minuscule in terms of its impact because there are so few gun owners that are going to be impacted by this amendment.” Liberal leader Libby Mettam backed the laws in the Lower House while National turned Liberal MP Mem Beard opposed the laws, and Cottesloe MP David Honey abstained. The Nationals oppose the new laws, vowing to overturn the reforms if they win government next year, with leader Shane Love labelling the limits set in the legislation as “arbitrary”. Labor’s Upper House majority makes it certain the laws will pass without Mr Collier’s amendment.